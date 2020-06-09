Crowds return to dogs like a big warm hug

Trainer Sonia Kempshall gets a cuddle from her greyhound Modified Trunk before his return to the track after and eight month injury.

AS HE was lead out onto the warm-up area at the Grafton Greyhounds, three-year-old dog Modified Trunk put his paws over the rail, and greeted a crowd he hadn’t seen for a while.

It was the first night a crowd had been allowed back into the Grafton track since the COVID-19 restrictions, but more importantly, it was the dog’s return from an eight month lay-off from injury.

And with tail wagging, he accepted the hugs and pats from the crowd, family, and “mum”, trainer Sonia Kempshall.

“It feels good, to see all the people back, all the kids back, and there’s been a few come in,” she said.

“It’s great to see the sport back.”

Ms Kempshall said she was pleased they had been able to continue racing despite the crowd bans, and said the Grafton club had done well with all the precautions that needed to be taken.

It was almost a return to normal for the club, with people braving the cool night air, a few enjoying a drink, and the collective noise level raised watching a race from another venue.

Come race time, and Kempshall held her breath for her dog, draped in the number two.

“It’s always a danger he could do something again,” she said.

“He dropped his back muscle, and we started getting him back, but he did his calf muscle and we thought he was gone for good.

“But we just put him away, and thought when he’s right, he’s right.”

With the announcers voice announcing the start, Modified Trunk jumped well, just headed in the short journey.

Rounding the bend, he raced to the outside, and streaked down the straight to beat favourite Push Me by three-quarters of a length.

Modified Trunk runs away from Push Me to win Race 6 at Grafton Greyhounds

“It must’ve been the hugs,” Kempshall laughed after the race.

“I think that’s his 21st win. We bred himself ourself, so it’s always nice when they win.

“He is the biggest cuddliest bear. He just loves getting hugs.”

In other results, Copperhead Rogue made it five wins in a row as he broke the 23 second mark for 407m on the Grafton track again.

He was never headed, and the $1.15 favourite streaked away to win by more than four lengths.