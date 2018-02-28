Crowe's auction of interesting things

Russell Crowe at the opening of his Museum of Interesting Things at Nymboida in 2008. The museum is long closed and Crowe is auctioning off many of its contents including movie and sporting memorabilia and his custom Rabbitoh's motorcycle pictured here.

Russell Crowe at the opening of his Museum of Interesting Things at Nymboida in 2008. The museum is long closed and Crowe is auctioning off many of its contents including movie and sporting memorabilia and his custom Rabbitoh's motorcycle pictured here. Frank Redward

IF you were visitor to Russell Crowe's Museum of Interesting Things at Nymboida during its hey day then you couldn't help but be impressed with the range of memorabilia and collectables the award-winning actor had amassed thanks to a lucrative career in Hollywood and a passion for items and oddities that tell stories.

Now with his museum days are behind him, and more poignantly his marriage to Danielle Spencer coming to an end, Crowe is doing what most of us do when the realisation they have accumulated too much stuff kicks in - he's having a giant garage sale.

Naturally being a movie star means his clutter is of a fairly high standard but so don't head out to Nana Glen expecting to see a signposted farm gate inviting you in to scour his sheds.

Instead Crowe has called upon international auction house Sotheby's to relieve him of some pretty special items.

Sotheby's said the sale - cheekily named Russell Crowe: The Art of Divorce - represented the dispersal of a highly personal collection assembled by Crowe over many years, including items shared with his former wife.

The Sotheby's auction catalogue The Art of Divorce with Crowe toasting the occasion. The catalogue itself is a collectible and on sale for $45.

Collectors can bid on a range of desirable movie props from his Gladiator sword to his head-kicking Doc Marten's from Romper Stomper. There is also antique furniture from his directorial debut The Water Diviner's set and the dinosaur skull he bought from Leonardo Di Caprio which was on display at his Nymboida museum along with an original Cobb & Co. coach.

There is a prolific number of film items in the mix from Cinderella Man, Master and Commander, Les Misérables as well as his lesser known and early Australian releases.

Being a huge sports fan, Crowe is also parting a some sought after memorabilia from his beloved Rabbitoh's and obsession with cricket and Don Bradman.

Art collectors will also be impressed with his private collection of important works from the who's who of the Australian landscape including Margaret Olley, Brett Whiteley, Sidney Nolan and Bill Henson.

There are also highly collectable musical instruments, including a swag of electric guitars, personal items from Johnny Cash and a prestige watch and jewellery collection to make your eyes water.

But you don't have to earn as much as Crowe to participate, you could pick up a scarf he wore in State of Play for $50.

Crowe is expected to make around $3.5 million from this 'garage' sale'. Not a bad return for cleaning out the sheds.