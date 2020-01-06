Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Russell Crowe wasn’t at the Golden Globes but shared a message about the Australian bushfires via Jennifer Aniston.
Russell Crowe wasn’t at the Golden Globes but shared a message about the Australian bushfires via Jennifer Aniston.
Celebrity

Crowe’s bushfire message at the Globes

by Bella Fowler
6th Jan 2020 12:45 PM

Russell Crowe has used his Golden Globes speech to urge people to take action against climate change amid Australia's devastating bushfires that continue to burn.

The actor landed a Globe for his role and incredible transformation as Roger Ailes in Stan drama The Loudest Voice, with the actor absent from the ceremony in the wake of his Coffs Harbour property being affected by bushfire in November.

LIVE COVERAGE: Best jokes, speeches and awkward moments

He used his speech - read out by Jennifer Aniston - to send a powerful message about climate change.

Jennifer Aniston speaks on behalf of Russell Crowe after he won a Golden Globe. Picture: Arena
Jennifer Aniston speaks on behalf of Russell Crowe after he won a Golden Globe. Picture: Arena

"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based.

"We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place that it is. That way, we all have a future."

In November, Crowe shared images of his multimillion-dollar NSW property after a bushfire left parts of it "scorched" and out of water.

He wasn't in Australia at the time of the fire but returned home to inspect the damage and rally a crew for the clean up.

Crowe shared videos from the clean up and said his property had been "absolutely f***ing smashed" from the bushfires.

There are 136 fires still burning across NSW after a horrendous weekend of raging bushfires.

Two people are missing in a remote part of the state's fire zone.

The weekend marked some of the worst days in the country's deadly bushfire crisis, with hundreds more properties destroyed and the overall death toll climbing to 24, including a man who died Saturday trying to save a friend's home.

East coast seaside towns were plunged into darkness, ash rained down on rural communities and major cities were again cloaked in choking smoke.

More Stories

Show More
awards season bush fires australia celebrity golden globes 2020 hollywood russell crowe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Yamba Ocean Swim 2020

        premium_icon GALLERY: Yamba Ocean Swim 2020

        People and Places Check out all the action from this year's ocean swim event

        How one fall cost a Yamba fishing charter nearly $270k

        premium_icon How one fall cost a Yamba fishing charter nearly $270k

        News A YAMBA fishing charter business has been made to pay out nearly $270,000 in...

        Shark tags expected along the NSW coast

        premium_icon Shark tags expected along the NSW coast

        News KEEP an eye out next time you’re at the beach for shark tags which are expected to...

        Twilight Markets ring in 2020 in Yamba

        premium_icon Twilight Markets ring in 2020 in Yamba

        News The Yamba Rotary Twilight Markets were once again a big hit on New Year’s Day this...