CROWNING: Alana always a queen for those who matter most

2017 Jacaranda Queen Alana Gordon reflects on her time with Grafton's most famous crown.

REIGNING Jacranda Queen Alan Gordon admits last year's crowning is all a bit of a blur, starting from the moment she heard her name read out on stage.

"It was absolute shock to be honest," she said.

"I knew I'd raised a lot of money, but no way in my wildest dreams id I ever think I'd be queen.

"It was shock and honour and excitement."

Ms Gordon said the one thing she wanted to do in the leadup to the crowning was to make her three children proud.

"And the most special momoent of crowning was when my little boy came up on stage and gave me a hug," she said.

Ms Gordon will be joined by two of her three children, Charlotte carrying her robes to stage, and Tyler as the 2018 Jacaranda Page boy.

"They all still think it's pretty cool. Charlotte still wants to know I can't always be queen," Ms Gordon laughed.

"They still brag about it at school though."

Ms Gordon said the experience was more than she expected, and said the opportunity to be an ambassador for the area was one she relished.

"One of the highlights was being asked to be the 2018 Australia Day ambassador and hand out the awards, which was fantastic," she said.

As hse relinquishes her title on Saturday night, Ms Gordon said she is excited for who gets the crown next.

"I think they should just take every opportunity that they get, and enjoy it. It's just amazing," she said.

And with more than 50 events to attend, Ms Gordon had one piece of advice for the new party.

"Listen to Denise (driver Denise Slingsby)," she laughed. "She'll tell you what to do and where you need to be. She's phenomenal."