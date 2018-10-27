Menu
2018 Jacaranda senior candidates Jorga Turner,Jessie Dean, Bronte Cameron, Ebonee Weavers and Caitlin Leek and Matron Of Honour Bernadette Basset get ready for the 2018 Jacaranda Queen crowning
News

CROWNING GLORY: Jacarandas night of royalty

Adam Hourigan
by
27th Oct 2018 1:00 AM

TONIGHT is the night for five senior and six junior candidates as they get the moment in the spotlight at the Jacaranda Queen Crowning.

As the candidates practised their lines and moves on the Market Square stage on Thursday, Festival Manager Leah Wallace, who was also part of the crowning as part of the Jacaranda party in 2015 said the event is still one of Grafton iconic nights.

"It's an amazing family tradition that fascinates both locals and visitors.”

The crowning will be hosted by well-known MC Desan Padayachee and former Jacaranda Queen Mackenzie Harvison and will open with an Aboriginal dance group welcome to country.

Special guest for the night will be former Grafton resident, paralympian and now motivational speaker Jessica Smith, who will fly in for the event.

The 2017 Jacaranda party, including queen Alana Gordon and junior queen Holly Blundell will renounce their titles before the crowning of this year's new representatives.

Throughout the night, there will be entertainment including dancing by Studio One Dance Academy, and a spectacular lantern parade that will light up the night while the votes are being counted.

The event starts at 5.30pm, with the welcome to country to open proceedings at 6pm.

jacaranda festival jacaranda festival 2018 jacaranda queen jacaranda queen crowning market square
Grafton Daily Examiner

