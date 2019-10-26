Menu
It's been in the making since May this year, but for now the 21 Junior and Senior Jacaranda Queen candidates took one last chance at rehearsals on Thursday to take a break before crowning night on Saturday.
CROWNING GLORY: Night of nights for royal candidates

Adam Hourigan
26th Oct 2019 1:00 AM
THE preparations have been in full swing since they were introduced to the town at a cocktail night in May.

Now seven young women who stepped up to represent their town as the Jacaranda Queens party are just looking forward to a night of fun as the official judging has now been completed.

Alongside 14 eager junior candidates they will face the lights and a sea of people at a re-imagined Market Square to see who will be crowned this year's Jacaranda Queen.

"I think it's going to be lots of fun,” candidate Zahli Stevens said.

"It's going to be great to be able to just spend the night with each other and see what's going to happen.”

Hosted by local MC Desan Padayachee and Jacaranda Guest of Honour and country music star Samantha McClymont, who was crowned queen in 2004, the night will begin at 6pm, when the 2018 Jacaranda Queens party will renounce their titles.

Queen candidate Ashton Blackadder said the group was excited to be ambassadors for the city and the festival and agreed the entire candidacy had been a positive experience. "They've done a lot of things to take the pressure off the girls with regards to our fundraising, which worked out really well,” she said.

"On crowning night, there's no judging this year, it's all done so we can have a fun and relaxing night, and sit and enjoy the experience.

"It'll be magical.”

