Crucial skills for 'accidental counsellors'

Workshop designed to help everyone faced with a crisis

Workshop designed to help everyone faced with a crisis

CLARENCE Valley residents will have the opportunity to strengthen their impromptu counselling skills in times of crisis.

Lifeline will run an Accidental Counsellor workshop in Grafton this Monday, May 6 from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

"This workshop is about giving those people the confidence to listen to someone else when they're troubled," Lifeline North Coast trainer Lyn Anderson said.

Everyone, at least once in their lives, has found themselves placed in an impromptu counselling role because of a friend, colleague, loved one or even a client experiencing dark times.

Ms Anderson said the workshop offered a series of techniques and questioning frameworks to provide the necessary support to someone who was struggling, in addition to self-care for the one listening.

"A lot of people feel a bit stressed about supporting someone because they don't feel like they're equipped to handle the situation," she said.

"It's really important to talk about self-care, especially for those who are dealing with distressed people on a fairly regular basis who need support themselves."

The workshop is suitable for anyone, not just mental health workers.

The one-day workshop costs $200 but there is a discount for anyone on a welfare or pension concession.

For more info or to book, phone 6651 4093 or email reception@lifeline.org.au