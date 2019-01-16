Cruise ship emergency sees chopper tasked off coast

A doctor is winched on to the Cruise Ship Carnival Spirit with the patient flown to Coffs Harbour for treatment.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has winched a medical team onto the Carnival Spirit to respond to an emergency situation involving a cruiseline passenger.

The cruise ship is currently located 40-nautical miles east of Coffs Harbour.

The patient is reported to be a 70-year-old male suffering a medical condition.

"The helicopter has returned and landed at Coffs Harbour waiting for the confirmation to return to winch patient and medical team from the Carnival Spirit," a Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman said.