Cruise ship passengers set for Australian return

A chartered plane carrying Australian and New Zealand residents from a cruise ship stranded off the Uruguayan coast is expected to land in Melbourne on Sunday.

Aurora Expeditions, the operator of the Greg Mortimer ship, has chartered a flight from Montevideo which is scheduled to arrive in Australia on Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told AAP on Friday.

Of the more than 200 people on the vessel, 96 are Australian passengers and crew, along with roughly 16 New Zealand citizens.

Five Australians have already been taken off the Greg Mortimer and hospitalised in Montevideo, DFAT said.

