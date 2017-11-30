'Cruise ships have been here before'

RIVER RUN: Stafford Sheldon looks out at the Clarence River where he once saw a cruise ship during his time as the president of the Clarence River Tourism Association.

RIVER RUN: Stafford Sheldon looks out at the Clarence River where he once saw a cruise ship during his time as the president of the Clarence River Tourism Association. Caitlan Charles

FOR Stafford Sheldon, the prospect of a cruise ship sailing into the Clarence is not a foreign idea, in fact, he's seen it before.

During his time as president of the Clarence River Tourism Association in the nineties, Mr Sheldon said a cruise ship sailed over the bar to spend the day enjoying everything the Lower Clarence has to offer.

Now Mr Sheldon believes there is an opportunity for more tourists to enjoy everything the Clarence Valley has to offer if cruise ships regularly sail into Yamba.

"We were contacted by the (cruise) company and they were travelling, I think, up from down south,” he said.

Mr Sheldon remembers the tourists heading to Iluka to visit the koala's in the rainforest.

He remembers watching the ship leave, and going over the reef, they scraped the bottom of the ship.

"I thought one day this will happen, we will be getting some very interesting tourists in,” he said.

"They were only scheduled for one stop... but if everyone had time, you'd have trips up to Grafton to see the jacarandas and that sort of thing, or you could go further up to places like Jacakadgery, or small communities like Copmanhurst.”

Mr Sheldon said there was so much the river and the communities along it had to offer.

"It's a beautiful river and if we can use it a bit more, that's what I felt when I was on the tourism association, it would be better for all concerned,” he said.

"There is plenty of things to do down here... it's a wonderful river to enjoy.

"All of these negative comments you get from people, it's all something for tourists for people to do.”