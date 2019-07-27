Crunch time derby: Rebels seek revenge in huge finals clash

REBEL ON A ROLL: Austin Cooper runs the ball towards the line for his try in the derby day clash between the Grafton Ghosts and the South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday.

REBEL ON A ROLL: Austin Cooper runs the ball towards the line for his try in the derby day clash between the Grafton Ghosts and the South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday. Jarrard Potter

FIRST GRADE: It's not too often you get to see two Grafton derbies in the same month, let alone a week apart.

The stars have aligned to set up a blockbuster cross-town clash in the first week of finals, and there's plenty to play for as the two sworn enemies return to Frank McGuren Field for round two tomorrow afternoon.

For the Ghosts the task is simple - play the way they did in last weekend's 50-12 win - but for the Rebels the task isn't quite as easy.

Signs were good for South Grafton in a hard-fought first half that ended 16-8 in the Ghosts' favour, but it all fell apart in the last 20 minutes of the game as they let in 34 points at Frank McGuren Field to fall to a heavy defeat.

Rebels coach Craig Youngjohns could pinpoint just where the game was lost by his side, saying South Grafton were "very poor defensively” and that they "went back into old habits”.

As Youngjohns pointed out, the Ghosts started to use the edges of the ground and that was clear as the majority of their points came from breaks down the line.

South Grafton have pace and strength on the wings and across the backline, and in order to challenge the Ghosts they must be bolder in taking on the game and back themselves to lift.

With key men Luke Walker and George Jarrett ruled out for tomorrow's clash, Youngjohns will have to call upon some young blood, which could either help his side with an injection of youth or hurt them with a lack of big-game experience.

FAMILY AFFAIR: Tim Rigg celebrates with team mate and brother Joe Rigg in the clash between the South Grafton Rebels and the Coffs Harbour Comets at McKittrick Park on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

While the duo will be missed, the Rebels will have fullback Alistair Faulkner and key forward Joe Rigg back into the squad, which should have a big impact for the visitors.

Rigg, who enjoys the culture of the derby, as well as representing the club, will be in for another bone-crunching performance and is hoping for a good result.

"It's a good feeling knowing there's such a strong footy-connected community here. I love playing for the Rebels, and the Ghosts are a good team but we just need to do what we do and hopefully we'll come out on top,” Rigg said.

Joe will be joined by winger and brother Tim Rigg as the pair look to find the chemistry that has made them a formidable force throughout the season.

Coming off the big win, Ghosts five-eighth Clint Greenshields said his side were happy with the game but are expecting a different beast tomorrow.

"Obviously after the way that we played on the weekend, everyone was pretty happy and spirits are definitely up within the club,” Greenshields said.

INFLUENCER: Grafton Ghosts fullback Mitch Lollback scored two tries in last weekends derby win over the South Grafton Rebels and will be hoping to have the same impact tomorrow. Caitlan Charles

"Coming into this week and the finals, everyone is excited for the start of a new competition in the semis and we're all looking forward to it.

"We've proven that we can put 50 points on them but that means nothing coming into this game. It'll be completely different because there is a lot more on the line than last week and I think they'll come out hard and stick with us, but hopefully we can just play our style like last week and get the job done.”

The Ghosts were held to a quiet first half but once they got going, Greenshields knew they had the firepower to leave a mark on the Rebels.

"We have some extremely good finishers right across the park and while Mitch Gorman and Dylan Collett are special to watch and to play with, it was a really good team effort,” he said.

Grafton will have imposing forward Ben McLennan back from injury but speedster Cooper Woods is still a question mark.

"We'll have Benny (McLennan) back and he's trained really well, he's really positive and keen for this week. When he's in a good mood and he's playing well he's one of the best in the competition, so that's a welcome return,” Greenshields said.

"Cooper still isn't quite 100 per cent but (Joel) Moss has done a really good job there in his absence and Jay (Olsen) has been really strong too.”

The winner of the clash will face the Coffs Harbour Comets for a place in the grand final, while the loser will play the winner of Sawtell and Woolgoolga in an elimination final next weekend.

RESERVES: After sealing the minor premiership with a derby win last weekend, the Grafton Ghosts reserves will get the week off, but after finishing in fifth the South Grafton Rebels reserves have their season on the line when they travel to Sawtell to take on the Macksville Sea Eagles in an elimination final.

South Grafton reserves v Macksville at 12.55pm in Sawtell today; first-grade derby at 2.20pm at Frank McGuren Field tomorrow.

GRAFTON GHOSTS TEAM LIST

1. Mitch Lollback

2. Mitch Gorman

3. Dylan Collett

4. Joel Moss

5. Jay Olsen

6. Clint Greenshields

7. Vincent Williams

8. Adam Slater

9. Todd Cameron

10. Daniel Lavender

11. Danny Wicks (c/c)

12. Matt Muller

13. Ben McLennan

14. Justin King

15. Blake Winmill

16. Mitchell Wicks

17. TBA

SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS TEAM LIST

1. Alistair Faulkner

2. Austin Cooper

3. Oral Managhan

4. Lionel Williams

5. Tim Rigg

6. Hugh Stanley

7. Alan McKenzie

8. Nick McGrady

9. Kieron Johnson-Heron

10. Jeff Skeen

11. Grant Brown

12. Lewis Cooper

13. Luke Welch (c)

14. Joe Rigg

15. Rowen Hardy

16. TBA

17. TBA