Crunch time for healthy eating at schools

CHOMPERS: Students from South Grafton Public School join the biggest crunch event with some apples and carrots.
Adam Hourigan
by

THEY may have only arrived at school, but for students at South Grafton Public School it was crunch time.

The school gathered at assembly as part of the Get Loud for Fruit and Veg program to chomp down on some tasty fruit and vegetables. Held as part of the Crunch 'n Sip program run through schools by NSW Health, the day was part of a statewide challenge to get kids eating healthy.

"We've been a Crunch 'n Sip school for four years,” said teacher Anisley Pope. "And all the classes have a daily break where they all eat a piece of fruit or a vegetable. It not only promotes healthy eating, but also assists hearing, as the bigger the crunch the more jaw work they do which can assist with hearing.”

Ms Pope said there was a trickle-down effect for kids to encourage parents to buy fresh food for the activity while shopping, and had become a habit for their home eating.

"Initially we had to remind them every day, but now it's just normal routine for them,” she said. "We have apples, bananas, grapes, carrots, and sometimes even some capsicum, cucumber, beans and snow peas, and some of the younger classes do some learning from it, exploring some of the different foods we see.”

