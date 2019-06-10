Menu
SEASONAL GLOW: Stephen Ward captured this photo close to the action of a Palmers Island cane fire.
Crush season gets under way

Adam Hourigan
by
10th Jun 2019 6:00 PM
THE night sky will light up with the familiar glow of cane fires as the crush season gets under way.

An estimated 1.5m tonnes of sugar cane is expected to be harvested across the Northern Rivers between June and November with the Harwood Mill expected to start crushing on June 17.

Dry weather conditions have resulted in slower plant growth over the summer months and a reduction in overall yield for the 2019 season.

But this has not hindered growth plans for the local industry, with a host of business improvement initiatives in progress.

For starters, the drier conditions have allowed a significant program of off-season maintenance work across the three sugar mills to be undertaken.

This includes the state-of-the-art $8m warehouse at the Harwood Mill and Refinery being at completion phase and will be fully operational by the end of June.

Supporting these investments is the success of Sunshine Sugar's Low GI Sugar, with sales continuing to grow both domestically and internationally.

"Our low GI sugar has been a great success and we are now seeing returns for this premium product flowing back into the business,” CEO of Sunshine Sugar, Chris Connors said.

"Continued increased revenue from the sale of this premium sugar will provide the necessary access to funding for Sunshine Sugar to implement diversification projects that realise the potential use of the whole sugarcane crop.”

