Prison officers have sensationally claimed they were told to "stop carrying on like babies" after raising concerns a prisoner was trying to cut off his penis at one of the state's largest jails.

The prisoner later jumped from the second level of a unit at Woodford jail and was taken to hospital before assaulting staff.

Officers claim that when other staff took home the officers who were called cry babies they were reprimanded by superiors for leaving their posts.

"A prisoner tried to cut his penis off and staff lost it," an officer told The Courier-Mail.

"They were told by supervisors to stop carrying on like babies.

"The same prisoner then dived off the second floor and had to go to hospital before assaulting staff there.

"Staff were taken home and the staff that took them home were abused for deserting their posts."

An exercise yard at Woodford jail

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed an incident had occurred at Woodford jail late last month, but did not say whether the claims would be investigated.

"A prisoner was escorted to hospital from Woodford Correctional Centre after he jumped off a landing of a secure unit..." the spokesman said.

"While at Caboolture Hospital, the prisoner assaulted an officer.

"All officers involved in the incident were part of a critical debrief with management and received support from health professionals."

Together Union industrial services director Michael Thomas said officers worked hard under difficult conditions and deserved to be treated with respect.

"If these allegations are true we'd expect that they'd be fully investigated and dealt with in accordance with the code of conduct," he said.

Originally published as 'Crybabies': Low blow to prison staff in penis alert