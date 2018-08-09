Metgasco security guard ‘head-butted’ by CSG protester

Lismore Shire Council mayor Jenny Dowell speaks with protestor Terry Elvey (front), as Byron Shire Council mayor Simon Richardson (back) chats to another protestor at the CSG protest at Glenugie on Thursday. Photo: JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

A METGASCO security guard who came to the assistance of police was allegedly head-butted by a protester at the Glenugie site on Wednesday night.

Frederick Telford, 59, from Pillar Valley appeared at a bail hearing in Grafton Court yesterday and was granted bail with the condition he is of good behaviour and he doesn't go within three kilometres of the Avenue Rd site at Glenugie other than to collect his belongings yesterday.

He was charged with assault, entering a closed land and resisting arrest and will appear at Grafton Local Court on February 11.

Police were called to the protest site about 8.30pm on Wednesday after reports a vehicle was blocking access to the test-drilling site.

"While police were trying to work out who owned the vehicle a male came out of the darkness from the private property and started yelling at police and pushing past them," a police spokesman said.

Police will allege a security guard came to the officers' assistance but that the man swung his head violently backward, striking the security guard in the face.

The latest arrest brings the total over the past 10 days to 27.

"The lawlessness being exhibited by environmental activists at Glenugie is unacceptable," Peter Henderson, chief executive officer and managing director of Metgasco said.

"The aggressive behaviour among this group puts into serious question the claim that the movement is peaceful and non-violent."

All these matters still have to go before the court next month.

"Our work is safe and proven, the publicly elected NSW Government has conducted a 15-month comprehensive review process of the CSG industry and has given the CSG industry its approval and full support.

"CSG can add value to companies like Richmond Dairies, and other local businesses, by reducing costs and creating extra jobs in the Northern Rivers region," Mr Henderson said.

"Our second shopfront will be held at 0900 to 1100 Friday, January 28. People are welcome to visit and learn about the industry."