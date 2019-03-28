CUC building on track to open for 2019 semester two

CLEARNING up the inevitable asbestos found in the building that will become the Clarence Valley Country University campus will only delay building renovations for a week says architect Warren Steele.

The architect, who is also a CUC board member, said there had been some extra asbestos finds in the building once workers began stripping the building.

"We were aware there was some asbestos in the building, because of its age," Mr Steele said.

"It was a common building material in most buildings like this one.

"But once we started looking it turned up in a few other places as well."

He said once the asbestos was removed the building could classed as asbestos free.

"It's actually a government requirement, so it's good we're finding it all now," he said.

"We're using fully accredited techniques for getting all the asbestos bagged and off site."

Mr Steele was confident the building could be ready for the first student intake in the second semester of 2019.

That was good news to the CUC manager Trish Whannell, who has been spruiking the centre to schools and businesses around the Clarence Valley.

"It's absolutely vital this is ready for the second semester," she said.

"It's had great support from everyone I've spoken to in the schools and business in the area.

"We've got to translate that into delivering the centre on time to them."

The Grafton CUC will bring the total number of centres in NSW to six.

"The first three, Cooma, Broken Hill and Goulburn are well established, I think Cooma's been operating for about six years," Ms Whannell said.

"This year we've got Clarence Valley to open, plus centres at Moree/Narrabri and Parkes/Leeton.

The CUC, which were the brainchild of Cooma founder Duncan Taylor, offer tertiary students university education at leading institutions around Australia.

Ms Whannell said the centre, in Pound St, Grafton, in the old Red Cross building was in an ideal location.

"We're right next to the library, which is ideal for students," she said.

"We've already set up a great relationship with staff and they're looking forward to our opening as well."