Culinary award an honour for Jakeb

HONOURED: Yamba-raised Jakeb Jesser has won Best Apprentice In Victoria at the Australian Culinary Challenge. Melbourne Polytechnic

IT WAS a busy day at Maclean cafe On The Bite where Jakeb Jesser worked as a barista when he was called into the kitchen to lend a hand.

That decision led the 27-year-old from Yamba down a culinary path, and last week the second-year apprentice won the Best Apprentice in Victoria award at the Australian Culinary Challenge.

The 2018 Australian Culinary Challenge was held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre earlier this month and Mr Jesser - an apprentice studying for his Certificate III in Commercial Cookery - was awarded Best Second Year Apprentice, as well as taking home the award for Best Apprentice in Victoria.

Mr Jesser will go on to compete at the national competition in Canberra in October, where he will compete against apprentices from across Australia.

The victory also included a meet and greet with Premier of Victoria Daniel Edwards during a visit to the Melbourne Polytechnic Collingwood campus.

"It's been a bit overwhelming to be honest,” Mr Jesser said of the win.

"I started working at a cafe as a barista and ended up working in the kitchen when we were short-staffed.

"My manager encouraged me to start an apprenticeship and pursue a career as a chef.

"Competing was great and I'm looking forward to the national competition later in the year.”

Manager of hospitality at Melbourne Polytechnic Gary Paterson said they were incredibly proud of Mr Jesser for winning such a highly recognised award.

"He's worked incredibly hard to reach such a high standard and we wish him the best of luck at nationals,” he said.

Mr Jesser was one 13 Melbourne Polytechnic students to enter the annual competition.

St George's training restaurant at Melbourne Polytechnic Preston campus scooped the Best Establishment award at this year's ceremony.

Previous winners of the award have included Melbourne favourites Vue de Monde and Scott Pickett's Estelle.