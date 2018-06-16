Culinary couple's friendly Cup clash rivalry

TAKING SIDES: Husband and wife Charlie Pretet and Merindah Byrne Pretet, who run The French Pantree restaurant in Yamba, enjoy some gentle teasing ahead of tomorrow's World Cup football game between Australia and France.

TAKING SIDES: Husband and wife Charlie Pretet and Merindah Byrne Pretet, who run The French Pantree restaurant in Yamba, enjoy some gentle teasing ahead of tomorrow's World Cup football game between Australia and France. Adam Hourigan

HE MAY not be the biggest football fan in the world, but chef Charlie Pretet has chosen well the time to follow his home country, France.

"The last game I really watched was when we beat Brazil in the World Cup at home in Paris [in 1998]," he said ahead of tonight's Cup match between France and Australia.

Pretet, born and raised in Paris, ran a restaurant in the city then and said the atmosphere was electric when th French hosted and won the tournament.

"People would flood into the restaurant, and during the tournament you had to have the screen if you want to get people in, otherwise it's just dead," he said.

"It's a great buzz... everyone is in the spirit, especially in Paris... there's big parties on the Champs Elysees, that would happen every time France would win a match during the cup."

His wife, Merindah, grew up in Yamba but lived in France for 10 years from 2006, dancing at the Moulin Rouge, and said she had danced with the troupe in the Stade de France for other international sport matches.

The pair met on Christmas Eve in 2010 and married in 2015 before moving back to Australia that year and travelling around before opening their restaurant, The French Pantree, in Yamba last year.

And while Charlie said he would be behind the stove rather than in front of the TV screen for tonight's Australia v France World Cup match, the couple said there might be some gentle ribbing if Australia do pull off an upset.

"There might be a divorce," Charlie laughed.

"Never!" Merindah joked back. "But I'll definitely go for France if we get knocked out."