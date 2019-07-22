Cult burger chain Eggslut coming to Australia

CULT Los Angeles eatery Eggslut is looking to open in Australia.

Founder Alvin Cailin believes it is a matter of when, not if, the popular eatery will branch out Down Under.

"There's lots of different Australian restaurant groups that have tried to partner with us," Cailin told Confidential.

Eggslut founder Alvin Cailin.

"We have a pretty selective process but sooner than later there will be one there. Whichever city we choose, we will be happy to be a part of the Australian restaurant society."

An Eggslut is "something we'd say in the restaurant world about chefs who would put eggs on everything".

Cailin currently oversees six Eggslut outlets and has his eye on "a bunch of them that we are trying to put in place around the world".

‘A burger can stand out from good to

The American chef, known for his popular TV show The Burger Show, will make his first trip to Australia next month to take part in The Burger Expo at Sydney's Entertainment Quarter.

Cailin will be on site on August 11 sharing his views on food, and particularly burgers.

The key to a good burger, he said, is simplicity.

"Really good bread and obviously the best beef in the world and a good piece of cheese," he explained. "As long as all three of those things are treated well, a burger can stand out from good to great."

Eggslut in downtown LA’s Grand Central Market.

He added: "I think people go a little bit overboard with ingredients and they forget why we fell in love with the burger in the first place. Through Instagram and social media we have hit that era of extra loaded burgers and in these times I really do covet the meat, cheese and bun."

A step too far for a burger would be peanut butter and jelly. Barbecue sauce is also a no, while if you want to be extravagant, the furthest Cailin would go would be to add bacon.

"Everything else is a little too extreme," he said. "I've seen people do surf and turf … there is a time and a place for that and I don't think a burger is right for that."

* For more information, visit theburgercollective.com.au.

Eggslut in Grand Central Market, LA. Photo: Simon Plant