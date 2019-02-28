Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon.
Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon.
News

‘Cult leader’ ordered to pay blogger’s costs

Liana Turner
by
28th Feb 2019 3:50 PM | Updated: 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNIVERSAL Medicine founder Serge Benhayon will have to pay blogger Esther Rockett costs on an indemnity basis.

Judge Julia Lonergan has today handed down her final judgments on the failed defamation case Mr Benhayon brought against Ms Rockett, a former client.


During the trial, the Supreme Court jury found Mr Benhayon was "the leader of a socially harmful cult".

Judge Lonergan has ordered Mr Benhayon to "pay the defendant's costs of and incidental to the proceedings on an indemnity basis".

She has dismissed an application for Ms Rockett to be able to use documents discovered during the case to lobby regulatory bodies for potential action against UM.

The matter will return to court in March for submissions on a further issue.

Judge Lonergan said on March 6, she would receive submissions "as to why I should not refer Universal Law to the Office of the Legal Services Commissioner for investigation in respect of the conduct raised (in the case)."

More to come.

courts editors picks esther rockett serge benhayon universal medicine
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Council's U-turn on units again

    premium_icon Council's U-turn on units again

    Council News Despite council commitee recommending revised plans, full council meeting again rejects plans for Turf Street unit development

    Unseaworthy vessel possible source of oil spill

    premium_icon Unseaworthy vessel possible source of oil spill

    Environment Resident reveals suspect vessel for oil spills.

    Bell tolls on one man's amazing collection

    premium_icon Bell tolls on one man's amazing collection

    News Ross McLeod's bell collection up for sale

    New viewpoint for Maclean's riverfront

    premium_icon New viewpoint for Maclean's riverfront

    Council News Drone footage shows latest work for precinct