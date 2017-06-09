Culture a healing force for indigenous communities

MAKING PLANS: Members of the Clarence Valley's indigenous communities met this week to lay the groundwork for a cultural healing forum in the region later this year.

INDIGENOUS people in the Clarence Valley have begun working towards a forum that aims to use their culture as a healing force.

About 30 Aboriginal people met at the headquarters of the Gurehlgam Corporation in Grafton on Tuesday to begin putting plans in place for the forum later this year.

Gurehlgam manager Kenn Paine said his organisation had put in an expression of interest to run the forum, which would be one of six held around NSW this year.

He said the Department of Aboriginal Affairs and the Healing Foundation have combined to put them together.

Gurehlgam member Janelle Brown said this week's meeting was early days for the forum.

"We're meeting today to look at the basics of setting a date, finding a venue and identifying speakers for it,” she said.

"We're going to be holding further meetings over the next few months, with the forum to be held in September or October.”

She said the indigenous people were excited at the prospects the forum offered.

Aboriginal artist Robyne Bancroft said this was a continuation of the fight for justice for her people.

"It goes right back to the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody,” she said.

"It's part of our ongoing fight for justice and equity.”

Ms Bancroft said cultural healing was a concept that encompasses all aspects of being an Aboriginal person.

"It's mental, spiritual, physical, language, art, food and relationship with the land,” she said.

"To heal they have to get back to a different aspect of themselves, to get in touch with what has kept us strong for thousands of years.”

She said the continuing over-representation of her people in the justice system made cultural healing a necessity.

"Aboriginal kids find themselves in jail because they can't find the money to keep them out,” Ms Bancroft said.

"Young white kids on similar charges can find the money to pay fines and stay out of jail.

"It's only petty stuff, but it starts our people on a path to jail.”