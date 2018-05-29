Culture is the key for willing Magpies

STRANDED: Mustangs centre Jake Vickery is grabbed in his in-goal by Magpies Rob Howard and Hugh Stanley during the NRRRL first grade clash at Yamba League Field on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: While the Lower Clarence Magpies were left to rue what might have been after their 34-point first grade loss to Murwillumbah Mustangs, club vice-president John Elisaia believes it is the start of a new dawn for the black and whites.

In a testament to the changing culture in the Lower Clarence, top-level first grade players Hugh Stanley, Dan Randall, Grant Brown and Pat Hughes all offered to sit on the reserve grade bench to help out a side that was short on numbers.

While it meant the first grade side was on a hiding to nothing before the first whistle, to Elisaia it was the defining moment for the club.

"It was a tough day for the club, but I am very happy with the resilience we showed,” he said. "This is part of that slow culture change. People just think it is the 'same old Lower', but it is not the same old Lower.

"It is not something that is going to happen overnight, but when you know your first graders are willing to come back and play reserve grade, that's a culture change.

"For me the guys that put their hand up, it would not have been a tough decision. We are a very tight knit group, we are a family, and they wanted to help their brothers in need.”

Randall got a suspected broken finger at the end of the reserve grade fixture but played in the first grade game straight after and stood tall as one of the club's best in the 36-2 loss.

By the end of the first grade game the Magpies were left with no players on the bench, with four serious injuries putting more strain on the side.

Despite the tough afternoon, Elisaia believes his side still has a chance of playing finals football and needs to keep looking to the under-18 brigade for inspiration.

The under-18s continued their strong season with a 10-5 win and sit equal second on the NRRRL ladder.

"These young guys are showing the way for the club, and our first grade boys really need to lift for them,” he said.