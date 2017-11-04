Culture key for premiership-winning coach

PRIDE OF THE REBELS: Ron Gordon was happy to ink another deal with the South Grafton Rebels, keeping him at the club for the 2018 season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Every time Ron Gordon speaks about South Grafton Rebels there is a spark of hope in his eyes.

The man who led the club's under-18 brigade to a premiership in 2014 before backing it up with a first grade title in 2016 loves leading the red and whites.

It is the reason he jumped at the opportunity to coach the club's first grade side for a third year in a row in 2018.

"It is just my love for this football club. I love what they have done in the community and what they have done for me since I moved to Grafton,” he said.

"I feel like I have a lot to owe this club, and I appreciate the people at the club and the hard work they put in.”

While it took a few weeks for Gordon to put pen to paper due to the coach taking up a social worker job with youth mental health service Headspace, he was excited to get the ball rolling for next season.

After reaching a third consecutive grand final this year, Gordon said the Rebels would have a lot to live up to in 2018.

"I tend to think that we overachieved this season, we didn't have the depth there that we have had in previous seasons,” he said.

"We probably did lose our way as far as culture goes at times there, but towards the back end we got hold of it again and started moving in the right direction.”

Culture, it is a simple word, but it means so much more to Gordon in terms of success as a football club.

"Culture is paramount,” he said. "It doesn't matter if you are winning or not, as long as you have that culture and are attracting the right people to the club, that is what counts most.

"Commitment, honesty and respect around the place and knowing that everything you do reflects back on your community.”

One man who epitomises the culture of the Rebels is captain Grant "Stumpy” Stevens, and Gordon said he was confident he could get the rampaging back rower on board again in 2018.

"In my eyes he is Mr South Grafton,” Gordon said. "He is the player that really steered this club back on track when he came in 2013.

"But it isn't just Stump - his partner (Briony) is basically our number one supporter.

"When you get Stumpy, you don't just get a great footballer, you get a clubman and an entire family who will support you through thick and thin.”

The Rebels also appointed their lower grade coaches this week, with Rowan Hardy stepping up in reserve grade, former Harold Matthews coach Dave Hanna with the U18s and Heidi Dalton on board for league tag.