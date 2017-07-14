Culture of the Redmen an 'asset' for Grafton

HOT PROPERTY: Redmen players Scott Lloyd (far left) and Dom Bullock (far right) with McKimms Real Estate's Adam Crawley, Angus McKimm and Liam Bland.

RUGBY UNION: Whether you're a rugby fanatic or just fancy a sporting day out, Rugby Park South Grafton is the place to be this Saturday.

McKimms Grafton Redmen are set to host Kempsey Cannonballs in two grades in what promises to be a blockbuster day of entertaining rugby.

Add to the mix a Golden Oldies Carnival and the annual Redmen Sponsors' Day and you have the perfect tonic for a magic afternoon.

For McKimms Real Estate's duo Adam Crawley and Angus McKimm, there has always been a strong connection with the Grafton Redmen.

"Adam and I have been around Redmen rugby for most of our lives,” Angus McKimm said this week.

"Adam played a heap as a kid and ended up being club president in the early two thousands.

"I grew up in a rugby household; in fact dad played hooker for the first ever Redmen team in 1969.

"I was very proud to serve as social secretary for three years and I still play a bit of second grade when I can.

"Rugby in Grafton is more than a game... it's an entire culture and in a small town like Grafton it serves as a terrific community asset.

"We're very proud of our sponsorship and would like to continue for many years.”

Meanwhile, Grafton has slipped to fourth place on the ladder and will need to fight tooth-and-nail for a finals berth starting with the Cannonballs, who last round ran riot over last-placed Wauchope Thunder 97-5.

Grafton's forwards have been leading the way in recent weeks with their dominant scrum and back three of Billy Whalan, Luke Morgan-Doherty and Kevin Weeks providing plenty of punch up the middle.

But it's out wide where Grafton has struggled to make inroads.

Finding the right combinations in the outside backs has been the Achilles heel for Grafton this season.

The Henwoods second grade side suffered its first loss of the season against Coffs Snappers last round but should have too much firepower for Kempsey who have only tasted success on three occasions in 2017.

Grafton's other major sponsor, the Jacaranda Hotel, will again be providing a bus to the ground for players and supporters and back to the hotel after the game.