Cummings out for Ramornie crowning glory

RAMORNIE HCP: The grandson of an Australian racing legend, James Cummings, has achieved a lot in a short career.

After kicking off his tenure as the head trainer for the proud Godolphin stable in Australia with a win at the weekend, the 29-year-old is ready to snare his next milestone: a black-type win for Godolphin owner Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

And he is coming to Grafton Racecourse to get it done.

Cummings will launch a two-pronged royal blue attack at the time-honoured $160,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap (1200m) today, including starting favourite Badajoz who comes into the sprint following a strong showing at the Sunshine Coast on Caloundra Cup Day.

"I must say I am pretty excited to have my first stakes runner in for Sheikh Mohammed,” Cummings told The Daily Examiner.

"The Ramornie is a time-honoured sprint and it would be a huge draw to win it.”

Badajoz opened the betting markets at a short $4, and will be keen to follow in the footsteps of his mother Jerezana, who won the listed sprint for Peter Snowden in 2011.

A wide (17) draw at the barrier luncheon earlier this week has slightly hurt the four-year-old's chances today but Cummings said his form was hard to ignore.

"He is in scintillating form and you can see he is in a really good frame of mind,” he said.

"With the draw we are conscious that things will have to unfold in a certain way for him to win, but you always need to have a bit of luck in these black-type races.

"I am willing to assess this is not the strongest Ramornie field in recent years but he will need things to unfold the right way.”

Cummings will also have 2016 Ramornie runner Mogador running in the sprint feature at Grafton and said the gelding would need to re-find his form from last year if he was to be a chance today.

"His form is not what it was when he was unlucky in the race last year,” Cummings said.

"You go into the race with form and have no luck then the next year you have no form going into it and you never know. Stranger things have happened.”

Godolphin will be represented by assistant head trainer Darren Beadman at Grafton today with Cummings admitting he was at long odds to beat Beadman.

"Darren loves Grafton; he was always coming,” he said.