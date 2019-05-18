Cunning Kubrick evades unkindest cut of all

A happy Robbie Dolan in the mounting yard after riding Strome to victory. Picture: Simon Bullard

KUBRICK has delayed the unkindest cut of all by winning his two races impressively.

The Chris Waller-trained Kubrick maintained the perfect start to his career with a fast-finishing win in the Lonhro Hall of Fame Handicap (1200m) at Rosehill on Saturday.

Waller stable representative Charlie Duckworth revealed consideration had been given to gelding the youngster until he his blazing career start.

"About six weeks ago the message was going around to the owners whether we should geld him or press on,'' Duckworth said.

"I think the horse must have read the memo!"

Kubrick ($4.80) was well ridden by Glyn Schofield as he wore down a game Espinola ($5) to win by a head, with early leader Diamond Thunder ($3.60 favourite) more than two lengths away third.

Schofield said he was happy with the strong up-front speed as he settled Kubrick back near last.

"We were awkwardly placed but I knew Kubrick would run on given the tempo,'' Schofield said.

"He had a look at the surroundings 50-60m from home so there is a little bit left in the tank.,

"He is built like a sprinter, small and nuggety, so I'm not sure how much further he will get but he should run 1400m to 1600m.''

Kubrick, a well-bred youngster by Shooting To Win and raced by Denise Martin's Star Thoroughbreds, bounced off his debut win at Cranbourne and successfully negotiated the step up to Sydney Saturday class.

"He was very good,'' Duckworth said. "He was kept honest all the way to the line by the second-placed horse but he obviously has a will to win.

"There is no doubt he has improved but he needed to do as it was a relatively weak race he won on debut.

"But ours don't often win over 1000m so that was a good indication he has ability.''

Duckworth said Kubrick had shown talent earlier in the season before going shin sore.

"When he came back into work he was very 'colty' so we sent him to Melbourne for a change of scenery,'' Duckworth continued.

"After he won down there we thought we had better give him his chance to measure up in Sydney and he has done exactly.

"So, the sky is the limit at this stage, he has done everything we asked of him so it is hard to say a negative word about him.''

STAR ON THE RISE DOLAN CHIMES IN WITH TREBLE

STROME gave Sydney's leading apprentice, Robbie Dolan, a winning treble by holding off Reelem In Ruby in a thriller at Rosehill Gardens.

Dolan conceded he got to the front too soon on Strome but the mare held on to win the Bart Cummings Hall of Fame Handicap (1400m).

It was Dolan's third winner for the meeting after his earlier successes on Elm Court and Star Of The Seas, putting him into the box seat to claim the Sydney apprentices' premiership.

Dolan has ridden 34 city wins this season and has a 12-win lead over nearest rival Sam Weatherley for the title.

"The premiership is always in the back of my mind,'' Dolan said. "But there is still more than two months to go so anything can happen.''

Strome ($16) shot to the front halfway down the straight and looked set to win easily until favourite Reelem In Ruby ($2.20) raised another effort and charged late to miss by a nose with Constellations ($10) one-and-a-quarter lengths away third.

Reelem In Ruby's rider, Tommy Berry, said the filly was unlucky as she was bumped off stride on the home turn.

"But once she regained her balance she really charged after the leader,'' Berry said.

"It was a very good effort against the older horses. She is in great form.''