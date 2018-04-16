Menu
Is it all over for Almandin?
Horses

Melbourne Cup hero might have run last race

by LEO SCHLINK
16th Apr 2018 1:07 PM

MELBOURNE Cup winner Almandin might have run his last race.

The German import pulled up sore in his nearside foreleg after finishing eighth in Saturday's Sydney Cup as $3.70 favourite.

Owner Lloyd Williams indicated the eight-year-old would be sidelined "for sometime" and retirement is being considered for the gelding.

Williams said he would make decide Almandin's future in the next few weeks.

Almandin defied the odds to win Williams' his fifth Melbourne Cup two years ago after snapping a tendon soon after arriving from Europe.

Almandin, ridden by Kerrin McEvoy, wins this year’s Tancred Stakes. Picture: AAP
He was rehabilitated at Macedon Lodge and, despite the long racetrack absence resumed to win five races in Australia.

Apart from the Melbourne Cup, Almandin has won the Group 1 Tancred Stakes, downing subsequent Sydney Cup winner Who Shot Thebarman.

Almandin (red cap) wins the 2016 Melbourne Cup from Heartbreak City. Picture: Jason Edwards
Restricted to just 21 starts in six seasons, Almandin has amassed $5.3 million in stakemoney.

Williams said stablemate Aloft was also sore after the Sydney Cup but expects him to be fine with a few weeks.

High class import Midterm, who beat only one at his Australian debut in Bendigo's Golden Mile, will be spelled for six weeks in readiness for the spring.

