Melbourne Cup jockey suspended for whipping

by Tyson Otto
5th Nov 2019 5:19 PM

Melbourne Cup runner-up jockey Michael Walker has been suspended for excessive use of the whip during the race that stops the nation.

Walker's Prince of Arran was promoted from third to second in the final finishing order after Master of Reality's protest was upheld.

However, Walker's celebrations were soured somewhat when a Racing Victoria stewards hearing found him guilty of excessive whipping.

He has been handed a seven-meeting ban and a $10,000 fine, which cuts into his prize money of around $50,000 for piloting the second horse in the Cup.

Stewards found he applied the whip 12 times before the final 100m - far exceeding the five whips allowed.

He admitted he was guilty at the start of the hearing.

"I broke the rules that we have in place," he said. "I'm not one that generally breaks the rules with regards to whip.

"It's the Melbourne Cup. I was just throwing everything to see if I could win the race. It's not like it was a maiden at Echuca. It's the Melbourne Cup."

