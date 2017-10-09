Cup up for grabs in annual 100km paddle

PADDLING: For the first time in its brief history the Clarence 100 annual paddle from Copmanhurst to Yamba is introducing a competitive element.

Event organiser Ben Sullivan, who created the 100km social paddle to showcase the beauty of the Clarence River and its ecosystem at Jacaranda time, said the move to a competitive event was by popular demand.

"Some paddlers, just by their nature, went out hard at the event last year and posted some seriously good timings,” Sullivan said.

"With that competitive edge that comes naturally to paddle events, people wanted the opportunity to compete against each other over the distance.

"And now they have that opportunity with the Clarence 100 Cup up for grabs for the first time.”

There will be two Cups given out at the end of the weekend, with a fastest male and fastest female crowned.

Sullivan said there non-competitive paddlers could still join the event, with groups leaving each checkpoint in stages.

"We are going to let the social paddlers go before we let the other guys out,” he said.

"That way the competitive people will come through the group along the journey and everyone will end at each checkpoint within an hour of each other.”

The event will again be run in three stages across the weekend on October 20-22. Paddlers will take off from Copmanhurst and arrive outside the Crown Hotel in Grafton on Friday.

A second leg will get paddlers to the Maclean boat ramp on Saturday before the final stage will have competi- tors finish on Whiting Beach in Yamba on the Sunday.

Entries are now open online at the event website.

The Clarence 100 is proudly supported by the Clarence Valley Council as part of the sports tourism program.