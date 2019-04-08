Cup-winning jockey Corey Brown is a horsepower expert

TWO-time Melbourne Cup winning jockey Corey Brown knows plenty about horsepower.

Brown gets to pilot a Lexus LC500 coupe when he isn't on the track riding Australia's best thoroughbreds.

The big luxury cruiser, provided by Lexus Australia, packs a powerful V8 and that is exactly why Brown loves it. "The speed of the thing is amazing - and I deal with a lot of horsepower on a daily basis," he says.

Corey Brown and Lexus LC500: “The speed of the thing is amazing.”

"I was shocked by how comfortable it was. When I first saw the LC500 it was a bit daunting - it is such a big vehicle. But there is nothing like it. I've had a Maserati for a little bit before."

His love of fast cars is nothing new - Brown has always had the need for speed.

"I've loved cars ever since I was young. Anything with speed and adrenalin," he says.

It started with some classic Aussie muscle when he was a kid.

"We had a GT XA Falcon and from that time on I've always loved muscle cars," he says.

1972 Falcon GT: “I’ve always loved muscle cars,” Brown says

Since then, Brown has had a succession of sports cars in his driveway, starting with a Toyota Celica GT-Four - the Japanese brand's early-90s answer to the Subaru WRX.

From there he kept expanding his performance car list: "I've had a Subaru WRX, GTS Commodore, BMWs and a Honda Integra. I've spent a lot of money on cars."

The list of past fast cars is extensive yet Brown still wants to get behind the wheel of some dream machines.

1991 Toyota Celica GT-Four: First of a succession of sports cars

"I'd love to get into a McLaren. I've spent a lot of time in Singapore and there are lots of them around - they are big, beautiful cars," says Brown.

Failing a McLaren, he would settle for a Bentley Continental GT.

Brown says he loves the bark of the exhaust in performance cars, which he reckons is the closest thing you can get to the rush of riding a horse competitively.

The champion jockey occasionally gives his friends a taste of the action.

"When I bring people to the races, I try to get them behind the starter to hear the thunder of hoofs when they leave the barrier."

McLaren 720S: Brown became a fan of the brand when riding in Singapore

For Brown, a car is not just about the speed and rush it can give you, it is also a place to switch off and relax.

"I spend more than half my life in a car and I like to enjoy driving. So I love just being able to not be distracted by the phone and just listen to some music."

The road is mostly a relaxing place for Brown but some behaviours get him revved-up.

Brown hates drivers who hang in the right-hand lane and refuse to move over.

The common faux pas boxes in the drivers stuck behind - which is no place for a jockey to find himself.

Brown is engaged for several rides on day one of The Championships at Royal Randwick on Saturday.