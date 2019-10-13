Currents flow as island festival officially begins

CURRENT WORK: The opening of Flow Space Gallery's new exhibition Currents marked the official opening of the 53 Islands Festival.

THE festival asking the Clarence Valley community to salute the lifeblood of the region has officially kicked off.

The opening of Flow Space Gallery's latest exhibition, Currents on Saturday night marked the official opening of the 53 Islands Festival.

Dean Loadsman starts the evening with a welcome to country and smoking ceremony. Kathryn Lewis

Kade Valja from Flow Space Gallery said the exhibition was a unique addition to the jam-packed event schedule for the festival from October 7-20.

"We tried to twist our artists arms to do something really different for them," Mr Valja said.

"We wanted them to push what they do to create stuff that's maybe not conventional."

The outcome was an eclectic exhibition of creative installations and paintings exclusively from artists who have grown-up or spent time in the Clarence Valley.

Gumbaynggirr artist, Brentyn Lugnan created a wood installation piece which played on the the connection between the land, sky and water.

A wooden canoe in the centre, with wooden disks surrounding it like the ripples of water represented people coming to utilise the natural resource.

53 Islands Festival co-organiser Claire Aman said conservation was an important message behind the festival.

53 Islands Festival Co-organisers Claire Aman and Glen McClymont with Flow Space Gallery owner Kade Valja (middle). Kathryn Lewis

"The main thing about the festival as far as I'm concerned, is that we look after the river," she said. "It's our home."

There is a full schedule of events planned in the next few days, but Ms Aman said locals shouldn't be contained to planned occasions.

"We're hoping people will do their own island things," she said.

"there are lots of islands you can drive to, and walk to."