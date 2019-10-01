Currents flow in new exhibition

OPENING: Just a few of the artists involved in the 'Currents' exhibition set to open at Flow Space Gallery and Studio on October 12: Matthew Price, Kade Valja, Tulli Stevens and Jimmy Wags. The venue will host the official opening of the 53 Islands Festival that evening.

WHEN Grafton artist Kade Valja first heard of 53 Islands earlier this year he was struck with what a great concept the festival was and wasted no time pulling together an event to tie in with its theme.

The founder of Flow Space Gallery and Studio in South Grafton, Kade decided to stage a group exhibition featuring artworks that linked to the Clarence River, and from that Currents began to take shape.

After reaching out to his network, he was flooded with applications from both creative people he knew and a suite of new artists who wanted to be involved in the exhibition.

"All of the work in this exhibition is linked as it's about the river, but I also wanted to push the artists to think about new ways of exhibiting their work, particularly as installations," Kade said.

Those results include traditional painting mediums transposed to create active projections, digital paintings on screens, as well as two-dimensional work such as drawing and printing.

Flow Space will host a lively opening night on October 12 that both celebrates the Currents exhibition and also officially launches the 53 Islands Festival.

Acknowledging the traditional owners of the Clarence River was also an important facet to the 53 Island Festival and opening night.

Gumbaynggirr and Bundjalung artist Deborah Taylor has worked alongside Kade to put together a strong opening celebration that will include dancing from Dean Loadsman, and live performances from Tatiana Fenton and Murringadi.

Deborah Taylor said she was pleased the opening and launch had been attracting so much attention.

"It's testament to the real affection that Clarence Valley people hold for the Clarence River, and 53 Islands in general," Ms Taylor said.

There are more than 15 artists involved in Currents, including Katrina McAndrew, Brentyn Lungnan, Tulli Stevens, Matthew Price, Kerrie Howland, Stu Murphy, Murringadi, Jimmy Wags, Scott Adams, James Armstrong, Kade Valja, Deborah Taylor, Brittany Hegedus, Isaac Hegedus, Robert Moore, Jaz Grady, Deadtowho and Lorraine Hildre.

The official 53 Islands Festival opening will take place at Flow Space Gallery and Studio on Saturday, October 12 from 6pm. Currents is on show from October 12- 27, as part of 53 Islands festival.