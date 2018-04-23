Currie just can’t escape the heat

Tony Khoury, Bobby El-Issa and Ben Currie after Amanaat's win in the Weetwood at Toowoomba. Picture: Grant Peters, Trackside Photography

BEN Currie's battle with stewards is set to continue this week, with an inquiry to be opened regarding the improved performance of Saturday's Tails Stakes winner With A Promise.

Currie was granted permission to leave Doomben early on Saturday because of other commitments and the matter was adjourned.

With A Promise was the subject of a long-priced betting move after beating just one runner home in two previous starts this time in.

Currie attributed the improvement to the step up in distance, meaning she was able to travel more comfortably through the race.

Form reversal: With A Promise (red cap) wins the Tails Stakes at Doomben for trainer Ben Currie. Picture: Trackside Photography

Controversy is following the stable at every turn. Before With A Promise won on Saturday, Amanaat sustained a serious injury to his jaw in the Ascot Handicap after two attendants had hold of him when the gates opened.

Currie posted a graphic photo of the injury on social media on Saturday.

The horse was at a veterinary clinic on Sunday, with the result of X-rays set to determine his future.

The inquiry emanating from alleged Weetwood Day activities at Currie's stables will also continue this week.

With two stable workers and his father Mark having been stood down since the investigation began, specu­lation around Currie's future is the biggest topic in Queens­land racing.

Speculation has been heightened by the fact QRIC has kept details of the inquiry confidential to this point.