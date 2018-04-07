Currie keen for more home glory

BEN Currie is in the business of training winners, and business is booming.

Today that relentless push for success continues when he saddles as many as 19 runners on Clifford Park's gala Weetwood-day program, looking to add to his 107 Queensland season wins.

But today is also personal.

Like every Toowoomba trainer who has come before him and will follow, a home-town Audi Centre Weetwood Handicap trophy is one he dearly wants to take home.

At just 25 years of age last year he experienced his first Weetwood-winning buzz when he shared a dead-heat victory with his uncle Michael Nolan.

This afternoon Currie will saddle up to five runners in the $150,000 Listed sprint when he looks to take his Weetwood passion to the next level.

"I've lived in Toowoomba all my life and it's the race all Toowoomba people most want to win," Currie said this week.

"Last year was a great experience.

"(But) It would be good to win it on your own as well."

Currie's three definite runners are Ruettiger, Amanaat and With A Promise while stablemates Boomwa and Publishing Power are race emergencies.

"I think it's a ripper field this year, very strong," Currie said.

"It's going to be a challenge for sure. Hopfgarten is a class horse; Jumbo (Prince) comes back and there's a lot of good horses coming through.

"It's very tough to win, but I wouldn't be swapping my charges for anything.

"You can make a case for all of them."

Currie leans to the class of Ruettiger and the X-factor of Amanaat when assessing each of his team's prospects.

"I think Amanaat and Ruettiger are the two," Currie said.

"Ruettiger is a real class horse.

"When he came up here he was 14 or 15 runs into a preparation and he still run second in a Bernborough which is probably one of the biggest prize money races in Queensland.

"Amanaat has probably got that X-factor where we haven't got to the bottom of him yet.

"Every time we've lifted the bar he's jumped it. It's going to be another test for him this week but you'd be a brave man to rule him out."

Currie also lines up with 2016 winner Honey Toast in today's UBET Toowoomba Cup (2000m).

"We're really happy with him. Touch wood everything has been spot on," Currie said.