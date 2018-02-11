Menu
Curtains to go up with grant's help

SHOWTIME: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis with local playwright Dorothy Hillis (right) and Pelican Playhouse treasurer Suzanne Campbell.
Jarrard Potter
by

WITH NSW Seniors Festival approaching next month, the Pelican Playhouse has secured a $1000 grant from the State Government to help put on a play written and performed by local seniors.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis announced the funding at an event with members of the group in South Grafton on Friday morning.

"The grant is about recognising talent and also helping to deliver affordable events to seniors," he said.

The Pelican Playhouse is presenting the play Life and Death in God's Waiting Room, written by local playwright Dorothy Hillis, aged 82, to be performed by senior actors and directed by Rhonda Dunkel.

The play is the second in a series. God's Waiting Room was performed to great acclaim last year for Seniors Week.

The grant will go towards paying for the writing and set design for the play which will be performed on April 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15.

Ticket prices will be at a concessional rate of $15 for seniors and $20 for others and are available at South Grafton News and Gifts. Phone 6642 3027 with inquiries.

The Pelican Playhouse was formed in 1952 and this March will be celebrating 50 years of continuous productions in its theatre in Through St, South Grafton.

The NSW Seniors Festival will run from Wednesday to Sunday, April 4-15, with a full program of events.

Further information on local events will soon be available at www.seniors festival.nsw.gov.au.

Grafton Daily Examiner
