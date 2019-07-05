CUT TIES: ALS leave Grafton hub for Aboriginal services

The Aboriginal Legal Service will not be retaining tenancy at Gurehlgam on Victoria St, Grafton.

The Aboriginal Legal Service will not be retaining tenancy at Gurehlgam on Victoria St, Grafton. Contributed

THE Aboriginal Legal Service has severed its ties with an organisation that has been a hub for indigenous services in the Clarence Valley.

The manager of Gurehlgam Corporation, in Victoria St, Grafton, Kenn Payne, confirmed he met with senior ALS executives yesterday, who said the ALS would no longer use their premises.

The ALS has decided to move its full-time office from Grafton to Coffs Harbour and would run an outreach service in Grafton several days a week.

Mr Payne said Gurehlgam hoped to retain the ALS as a tenant on that restricted basis, but that would not be the case.

Mr Payne said he was disappointed to lose the ALS as a tenant in what was a hub for Aboriginal services in the Clarence Valley.

"The ALS has been a good tenant over many years," he said. "I told them I was surprised that they would decide to move.

"They had an established office here, which was operating well, but they said it was a business decision, which is fair enough. We have already started to look around for new tenants to take their place."

Mr Payne said he understood the ALS had decided to use the New School of Arts in South Grafton for its outreach service.

But the ALS will continue to operate from its office in Victoria St, two blocks from Grafton Court House, in the interim.

Grafton staff said the move to Coffs Harbour, scheduled for July 1, has been delayed.

A former ALS employee, Colin Skinner, who has opposed the Coffs Harbour move, said having an office in South Grafton, across the river from the court house, did not make sense.

"The location at Gurehlgam, just down the street from the court house was ideal," he said.

"It worked in well with a lot of our people who came into town, they could do a bit of shopping and see the people they needed to see over here.

"They wouldn't normally want to go to South Grafton."

The ALS said it would not make a comment on today's meetings, but would make a full announcement soon.