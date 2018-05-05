Menu
Katelyn Barkley: Coconut and Phee Junior my two roos.
Cutest birds of the Valley

5th May 2018 10:00 AM

THIS week is we host our first Clarence Valley Cutest birds!

Last week we asked our readers to submit photos of their favourite feathery friends to The Daily Examiner Facebook page. We were inundated with snaps of all types of birds.

Our cadet journalist Ebony got the delightful job of sifting through the great collection.

Today on our Facebook page we are asking you to share pictures of your reptiles.

Visit our page to submit your scaly friends!

In this spot next week, we will be featuring the cutest farm animals.

If there is an animal theme you think we should feature, email Ebony.Stansfield@ dailyexaminer.com.au

birb bird cutest in the valley cv pets
