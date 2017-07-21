Cuts for a cause on Sunday

GOOD CAUSE: Zig Zag Hair Yamba Jazmin Foster, owner Kaylene Erbacher and Belinda Gaddes will donate proceeds from Sunday to the Hagar Foundation.

IF YOU see the girls of Zig Zag Hair Yamba working hard this Sunday, step inside and say hello as their work will go towards helping women and children who have been vicitms of human trafficking in Vietnam and Cambodia.

As part of a national fundraising campaign for the Hagar Foundation through hair company Eleven, Zig Zag Hair are the only salon in the Clarence Valley involved and hair stylist Belinda Gaddes said they were looking forward to the day.

"All of our proceeds on Sunday will be going to charity,” she said.

"We've set our goal of $1000, and I think we can get there. We hope to see see a lot of people come along and get their hair done and know that it's going to a really good charity.

"We're really looking forward to Sunday, we actually got some shirts sent to us so we'll be in uniform.”

The Hagar Foundation works with women and children who have survived trafficking and severe abuse and helps provide education such as training to be a hairdresser to help provide independence.