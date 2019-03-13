Cuts on Fitzroy joins quest to find 'miracle' cancer cure

HELPING MATES: Cuts on Fitzroy owner Ryan Ashington is helping out Ben Holder and his wife Julie Holder by donating some of the stores profits this week.

HELPING MATES: Cuts on Fitzroy owner Ryan Ashington is helping out Ben Holder and his wife Julie Holder by donating some of the stores profits this week. Kathryn Lewis

JULIE and Benny Holder refuse to give up on a miracle that could save Mrs Holder from a "death sentence" handed to her for the second time.

Mrs Holder was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time, after having battled the disease in 2017.

This time Mr Holder said the news from doctors was not as good.

"The breast cancer has come back and it's somehow moved into the lungs," he said.

"There's not anything we can do, we can just manage it."

He said the couple believed Mrs Holden would be "a walking miracle", but some days it was hard.

Mr Holder and the family's network are working hard to give Mrs Holder every chance.

One local business has jumped on board to help the family cope with medical expenses and look into new treatments.

Cuts on Fitzroy owner Ryan Ashington said the business would donate $1 from every coffee and $5 from every haircut on Thursday and Friday.

"Some things are supported by the doctors like chemotherapy, but in terms of doing clinical trials and immunotherapy, those things cost," Mr Holder said.

"We are lucky to have incredible friends and family."

"If we have to go to France, Mexico, Germany... that's just what we are going to do, why wouldn't we?"