Cutting Club back in action

THE Big River Cutting Club is holding its first show for 2019 this weekend.

The club was formed back in the 70s by local cutting enthusiasts and the major futurity show was even held here in Grafton at the Grafton Showground.

Fifty years later a new group of cutters is keeping the dream alive. Most of the cutting horses are worked by professional trainers and one of our local trainers who will be in action at Grafton is Casino trainer Dean Rogan.

Dean has been a professional trainer for 12 years and travels to all the major shows as well as the smaller weekend shows where he has a team of non-pro riders that he mentors. He also runs group clinics and gives private lessons.

Dean is a great supporter of the show and spends the whole day in the arena not only showing his team and helping his clients but also helping other competitors on the day. Dean trains for clients all over Australia and one of those is local cutter Leanne Rose.

Dean and Leanne won the National Cutting Horse Champion $15,000 Novice award and the Reserve Champion National Champion award for the $15,000 Novice for 2017 with The Smartist Cat.

In the same year this horse, ridden by Dean, won the Area 6 $5000 Novice buckle and the Area 5 $15,000 Novice buckle and the Area 5 Reserve Champion $5000 novice.

In 2016 Dean won the Area 5 $5000 Novice Champion aboard Clover Limelight.

Dean also helps Leanne train Cat N Black on which Leanne won the Northern Rivers Cutting Horse Club Open Non-Pro champion for 2018. Dean and his wife Kelly are great supporters of our sport and their daughter Bridie is now starting her showing career as a four-year-old in the Grass shoots cutting.

Club president Kim McKenna has been working hard along with her small, hard-working committee to get this show off the ground with 140 entries over the two days, the logistics of getting enough cattle has been a big task.

The committee and the competitors would like to thank the cattle donors who have supplied cattle in these tough times of drought.

The club has entries from Queensland, Tamworth, Glen Innes and a great contingent of local riders.

The action is on at Hawthorn Park this Saturday and Sunday with free entry.