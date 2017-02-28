Industry exposure puts hair professionals a cut above

TOP CUT: Senior hairdresser Luci Monaghan and barber Nathan Thompson have had their work featured in magazines.

THEY might spend their day chopping hair in Grafton, but for two members of DiMattia Hair, they're showing off their skills to the world.

Senior hairdresser Luci Monaghan and barber Nathan Thompson's work has been featured recently in magazines, Luci for a wedding session work in North Coast Weddings, and the story of Nathan's career change into barbering into BarberShop magazine.

"Luci was commissioned by local photographer Stephanie Flay to come on board for a shoot in the magazine, and it's a cool moment for her to see her work in print and gain those followers," DiMattia Hair owner Kerrie DiMattia said.

"We do quite a lot of session work in the background for magazines and photographers and the guys give up a lot of their time, so it's good to get reward for that."

For Nathan, industry magazine BarberShop picked up on his journey into barbering, which included transitioning from his former job as a builder, and Ms DiMattia said the three-page spread was already attracting business interest.

"We've had followers come to us from all over the world as a result," she said.

"In the last seven months since having the barber here, we get two or three new people a day who didn't know we were here.

"We've always done mens cuts, but now it's a barber doing the men - there's an Xbox, they can even get an ale. They've reacted really well to it."

Ms Dimattia, said the benefits of outside exposure are obvious for her business, but also helps in the development of her staff.

"Things like these do bring attention to our salon, yes, but the more exciting out of the box things that our salon supports them to do the more they enjoy & are happy to be a part of our team," she said.

"It's still early days in their career, and the more they get a taste of (this exposure), the more they want to do."