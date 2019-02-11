CV volunteers lending a hand

NSW RFS volunteers, Dean Dobrilla, John Kennedy, Michael Covell, Peter Le Breton and NSW Parks and Wildlife volunteers Bill Clancy and Jeremy Link are set to lend a hand to their Tasmanian counterparts.

NSW RFS volunteers, Dean Dobrilla, John Kennedy, Michael Covell, Peter Le Breton and NSW Parks and Wildlife volunteers Bill Clancy and Jeremy Link are set to lend a hand to their Tasmanian counterparts. Kathryn Lewis

CLARENCE Valley volunteers took flight on Saturday as the latest crew heading south to help out their counterparts in Tasmania.

Clarence Valley RFS volunteer Dean Dobrilla is on his second rotation, having just got back from Tasmania on Tuesday.

"Peter, Michael and I were down there a week ago, there have been a number of Clarence Valley volunteers who have done multiple deployments,” he said.

"We are here to support the community, it doesn't matter to us what community that is.”

Fires blazing in Tasmania are now in their 46th day, and more volunteers are expected to be needed to lend a hand for the next month.

"This is a really long, drawn out campaign. That is because of two factors; the difficult terrain and the weather conditions,” he said.

"Normally the guys in Tasmania only start to worry about their fire season at the beginning of February.”

The six volunteers from around the Clarence region are just a few of more than 50 emergency services workers from throughout NSW and the ACT who were deployed to areas throughout Tasmania on Saturday.

The work will be "wide and varied” with some groups heading out to do remote winching work, and others supporting local bases.

Clarence Valley RFS operations have been assisting at the Gell River fire near Adamstown as well as at Lake Judd and Lake Rhona.

"We are there to help add up the numbers and keep people safe,” Dean said.

Helping the community is on the minds of all our volunteers but for NSW parks and wildlife volunteer Jeremy Link, working on a large scale operation like this is also a great learning exercise.

"This is a great opportunity to see how things are run, and you're also helping people,” he said.