Schools hub dinkus and art.
Education

SCHOOLS HUB: The Clarence's top performing NAPLAN schools

Geoff Egan
6th Dec 2019 8:20 AM
These are the Clarence Valley schools that consistently top the state's NAPLAN results.

An independent analysis of five years of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that performed the best in the Year 5 and Year 9 tests between 2014 and 2018.

Over that five-year period, Clarence Valley Anglican School, in Clarenza, had higher Year 5 yearly results than any other school in the state, scoring an average of 2520.2 each year.

The top performing Year 9 school was Clarence Valley Anglican School, in Clarenza, where the average yearly result was 2863.0 for the five years.

The average score for each year from 2014-2018 was combined to find the yearly average.

The figures were independently compiled from the Federal Government's MySchool website.

That revealed St James' Primary School, in Yamba, had the second highest results for Year 5s over that period, with a yearly average of 2503.4.

The third best performing Year 5 school was Chatsworth Island Public School, in Chatsworth, with five yearly average results of 2492.0.

The second-best performing Year 9 results were at McAuley Catholic College, in Clarenza, where yearly results were 2503.4.

St Andrew's Christian School, in Grafton, had the third highest average results between 2014 and 2018 with averages of 2786.2.

