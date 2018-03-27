GROWING UP: The Clarence Valley Anglican School Year 6 NIE team with school principal Martin Oates prepare for the school's 20th anniversary celebrations which take place as part of the school's Foundation Day activities on Friday.

EACH year Clarence Valley schools are challenged to produce their own School Newspaper page as part of our Newspapers in Education program. DEX editor Bill North will cast his eye over every entry to award high school and primary school winners for Best Story, Best Photograph and Best Newspaper of 2018.

CVAS celebrates 20-year milestone

By Jessica Marsh, Riarna Gersekowski, Luke Leven

OVER the past 20 years, Clarence Valley Anglican School has grown a lot.

In 1998 The Cathedral School opened as the first Anglican school in the Clarence Valley.

In the beginning CVAS only had one hall and four classrooms on the one campus for Kindergarten through to Year 10. This gradually extended and in 2011 the Clarenza Campus was built due to the increase in student numbers and classes continuing through to Year 12.

Technology at CVAS has also made great leaps forward over the past 20 years.

Mrs Bathgate, one of the first teachers at the school, told students that when she started teaching at CVAS there were no whiteboards, iPads or interactive whiteboards. There were only boring chalkboards.

There have been seven principals since the school opened - Ken Langford-Smith, Tricia Mason-Smith, Reverend Chris Ivey, Gareth Leechman, Tim Grosser, Alan Green and current principal Martin Oates.

Since starting at CVAS last year, Mr Oates has made many positive changes including the addition of new bubblers, constructing a new sandpit at the Cathedral Campus, the establishment of C Block for Stage 3 students at the Clarenza Campus and a new amenities block currently being built at the Clarenza Campus.

On Friday, March 23, CVAS celebrated its 20th year as part of the school's Foundation Day activities.

Students and staff can't wait to be part of the festivities and look forward to seeing where our wonderful school will be in another 20 years.

Stage 3M using their mini whiteboards.

Better learning the EDI way

By Hayden Rothery, Georgia Paget, Jessica Marsh

THE new learning system at Clarence Valley Anglican School is working tremendously well.

Students are paying more attention to the task at hand and kids are learning more and taking pride in their work.

Students have higher expectations of their abilities and teachers are helping this along by their own professional learning.

Explicit teaching challenges students, makes sure they understand concepts and helps increase their learning outcomes.

We interviewed some students and teachers and they reported back that they are enjoying this learning system because using mini whiteboards and learning together was fun and made it easier for the teacher to check on students' learning.

Kindergarten through to Year 2 are our youngest learners and their teachers have told us they are absorbing more information and at a quicker rate.

Our Stage 3 co-ordinator, Mrs Miller, believes that spending more time with her students improves their understanding and knowledge.

Our Junior School classes are enjoying the new learning system and want to keep using it because of the positive results it has had on student learning and achievement.

Chinese exchange students visit

Georgia Paget, Hayden Rothery, Cody Lamberth

DURING Week 2 of Term One we were fortunate enough to have exchange students from Bejing in China come and stay with families in our Clarence Valley Anglican School community.

Three students came and joined Stage Three students throughout their week's stay. Their names were Ellie, Amy and Bob.

They were not very fluent speakers of English but could still speak the basics.

We could not believe how great their spelling skills were considering English was not their first language and they really enjoyed looking at our reading books. Their maths was top notch.

The visiting students were shy when they first arrived, but soon enough their personalities shone through

Ellie and Amy spent much of their time experiencing all the fun of Clarence Valley Anglican School together while Bob spent most of his time with one of our Stage Three students, Matthew.

They spent time working in our classrooms as well as having a trip to the beach, playing table tennis, attending assemblies, bush walking, learning to surf and walking across the Grafton Bridge.

At the end of their visit they showed great generosity as they distributed puzzles, books and bookmarks that they had brought with them from their homeland.

Stage Three really enjoyed the chance to meet students their own age from another country and experience the challenges language barriers present.