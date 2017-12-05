CVAS donate hundreds of hampers to families in need

IN JUST their second year of collecting donations for the the Anglicare North Coast Toys and Tucker collection, Clarence Valley Anglican School has managed to donate more than several hundred hampers.

Stage 3 co-ordinator Samantha Miller said the initiative was a student-driven effort which began a few years ago.

"The Stage 3 class decided that instead of doing a Secret Santa with each other they'd actually donate some things to people who didn't have anything,” she said.

"Last year it went to the whole school from pre-kinder to Year 12, and we did a whole range of items so we decided to do it again this year. We're making it something the school does each year.

"The students have been very keen and the CVAS community and family have been great in donating things. They don't have to donate a lot, every little thing can make a difference.”

The donations were made to Anglicare at CVAS's Christmas Service at Christ Church Cathedral on Friday.

The school's Stage 3D class made the biggest contribution to the hamper collection, and Ms Miller said she was proud of all the efforts of the CVAS students.

"It's very exciting that they're so into this,” she said.

"Year 5 and 6 collected more than 140 items, which was pretty amazing.

"Pre-kindy won it last year, so there was a bit of a challenge, but there is a trophy for the class that gains the most each year from our principal (Martin Oates), he started that last year.”

While the hamper collections are only in their second year, Ms Miller said she hoped to see it grow into the future.

"Every year we hope to see this get bigger and better to help out those people who don't have as much as we do.”