CVAS expanding education through property deal

Nick Johnstone (Principal BDC), Ted Clarke, Martin Oates (Principal CVAS), David Ford (Chair of BDC Council), Simon Doyle (Assistant Principal BDC) sign the memorandum of understanding over Glenreagh property.

Nick Johnstone (Principal BDC), Ted Clarke, Martin Oates (Principal CVAS), David Ford (Chair of BDC Council), Simon Doyle (Assistant Principal BDC) sign the memorandum of understanding over Glenreagh property.

A FARMING property at Glenreagh may provide educational facilities for two North Coast schools in the future.

Clarence Valley Anglican School and Bishop Druit College have completed negotiations for a Memorandum of Understanding to share the use of and develop a property, named Farnwoth, near Glenreagh.

The property, which was gifted to the school by the Clarke family for educational pursuits is currently used as a sustainable cattle property with 55 head of cattle.

The property is 161.51 hectares of pastures with extensive tree-lined ridges and established walking paths.

"Mr and Mrs Clarke gifted Farnworth to Clarence Valley Anglican School for educational pursuits. It is wonderful that this MOU will see more students benefiting from this generous donation,” Clarence Valley Anglican School principal Martin Oates said.

Both schools said they saw potential to develop the property into an educational facility that can support vocational education such as construction, agricultural and pastoral education.

It could also be used for science and environmental education, outdoor education, school camps and creative arts.

"This partnership proves that when schools work together, more educational opportunities open up, which goes straight to benefiting the students,” Bishop Druitt College principal Nick Johnstone said.

"This is a fantastic development in the school's history and BDC are excited by the possibilities.”