CVAS say goodbye to Narelle Wright

Clarence Valley Anglican Junior School said goodbye to their long serving canteen supervisor Narelle Wright this week.

FOR THE last 19 years, Narelle Wright's smiling face has been behind the counter at the Clarence Valley Anglican Junior School canteen.

But now, Mrs Wright and her husband are retiring and heading off to Tasmania, the Birdsville Big Red Bash, and Europe before deciding what their next move in life will be.

"I started (in the school's founding year) because my daughter started school," she said.

"I started as a volunteer in the first year and then was employed from then on in."

Mrs Wright said her favourite thing about working at CVAS was the kids and the relationships she's formed with students over the years.

"There are kids that I still see today that are long gone, that are through high school even, and I see them today and they say hello," she said.

"It's just been a lovely school to work with, the teachers are lovely and supportive and everyone gets on really well together.

"It's been a nice environment to spend my time in."

Head of the CVAS Junior School Cheryl Freeman said losing Mrs Wright will be like losing a member of the family.

"It will be incredibly sad because Narelle is a fixture here, seeing her smiling face in the canteen is something that we are going to miss terribly," Mrs Freeman said.

"It's going to be a very sad moment for us (when we say goodbye)."