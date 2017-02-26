CVAS students help trustees restore gazebo

Students form year 7-10 from Clarence Valley Anglican School in the gazebo some of them are helping repair in Waterview Heights.

EACH week, students from year 7 to 10 from Clarence Valley Anglican School are busily raking, scraping, digging and tidying a walking area in Waterview Heights.

CVAS teacher George Bennett said for a whole term, the kids will be cleaning up the areas part of their community service.

"The students are taking on various projects, there will be something different each term,” he said.

"The main part of the project was to get the grounds in order because there were fallen limbs and trees and it was quite a mess.”

The area is maintained by the Department of Lands trustees and the few extra hands to help clean the large area near the intersection Hampton Rd and Wickham Cl in Waterview Heights was welcomed by the trustees.

"Doing the gazebo is an extra, we're hopeful that we will get some paint on that but the other thing is the trustees are about to get it re-roofed ... and also the bridge is quite a hazard at present and so the Department of Lands are going to replace that,” Mr Bennett said.

The CVAS teacher added the kids were enjoying the opportunity to clean up the area.

"Pretty much we've pointed them in a particular direction and given them a particular task and they've just taken it on,” he said.

"They're working in mixed aged groups and the year 10 student is responsible for their group.”

CVAS began the community service program as an alternative to weekly sport.

"Instead of the students just doing sport, over the year they will choose a different activity each term, some of them will be sports based, some of them will be community based, it's just a variety of different experiences,” Mr Bennett said.

"And it's giving back to the community, it's worthwhile doing a task like this because they can see they are achieving something.

"They are also enthusiastic about it, too often there are activities that young people are doing and they're not all that enthusiastic about it, but they have been very enthusiastic about this one.”