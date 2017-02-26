27°
News

CVAS students help trustees restore gazebo

Caitlan Charles | 26th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
Students form year 7-10 from Clarence Valley Anglican School in the gazebo some of them are helping repair in Waterview Heights.
Students form year 7-10 from Clarence Valley Anglican School in the gazebo some of them are helping repair in Waterview Heights. Caitlan Charles

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EACH week, students from year 7 to 10 from Clarence Valley Anglican School are busily raking, scraping, digging and tidying a walking area in Waterview Heights.

CVAS teacher George Bennett said for a whole term, the kids will be cleaning up the areas part of their community service.

"The students are taking on various projects, there will be something different each term,” he said.

"The main part of the project was to get the grounds in order because there were fallen limbs and trees and it was quite a mess.”

The area is maintained by the Department of Lands trustees and the few extra hands to help clean the large area near the intersection Hampton Rd and Wickham Cl in Waterview Heights was welcomed by the trustees.

"Doing the gazebo is an extra, we're hopeful that we will get some paint on that but the other thing is the trustees are about to get it re-roofed ... and also the bridge is quite a hazard at present and so the Department of Lands are going to replace that,” Mr Bennett said.

The CVAS teacher added the kids were enjoying the opportunity to clean up the area.

"Pretty much we've pointed them in a particular direction and given them a particular task and they've just taken it on,” he said.

"They're working in mixed aged groups and the year 10 student is responsible for their group.”

CVAS began the community service program as an alternative to weekly sport.

"Instead of the students just doing sport, over the year they will choose a different activity each term, some of them will be sports based, some of them will be community based, it's just a variety of different experiences,” Mr Bennett said.

"And it's giving back to the community, it's worthwhile doing a task like this because they can see they are achieving something.

"They are also enthusiastic about it, too often there are activities that young people are doing and they're not all that enthusiastic about it, but they have been very enthusiastic about this one.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Wicks 'standing tall' at home on the Clarence

Wicks 'standing tall' at home on the Clarence

After leaving NRL stardom in the rear-view mirror in 2016, Danny Wicks is quickly forging a new path in the Clarence Valley.

SUNDAY SAY: Honour Earth's charter

A fisherman walks on the shores of the Arabian Sea, littered with plastic bags and other garbage, in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. India is scheduled to deposit the ratification instruments of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change with the United Nations on Sunday, the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birth, who believed in a minimum carbon footprint. India accounts for about 4.5 percent of emissions. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Are we honouring our own writing on the Earth?

VALLEY ROUND UP: What's happening in the community

The Clarence Valley Ramblers celebrate their 19th birthday at Brooms Head.

Check out the latest happenings

CVAS students help trustees restore gazebo

Students form year 7-10 from Clarence Valley Anglican School in the gazebo some of them are helping repair in Waterview Heights.

CVAS students give back to community by cleaning up parklands

Local Partners

CVAS students help trustees restore gazebo

CVAS students dig, rake, a scrape their way through community service in Waterview Heights.

VALLEY ROUND UP: What's happening in the community

The Clarence Valley Ramblers celebrate their 19th birthday at Brooms Head.

Check out the latest happenings

10 things to do this weekend

ON TOUR: Kasey Chambers and Bernard Fanning will play in Grafton this weekend as part of their Sooner or Later tour.

Looking for something to do?

Celebrating the Clarence Valley's unique story

Lynn Baker and Penny the detection dog. Penny will be in Grafton during Heritage Near Me Roadshow which arrive in early March. Photo: Jason O'Brien

Week-long celebration of Clarence Valley's heritage

Newcastle outfit to make Yamba go 'Crazy'

GROOVY POP: Crazy Old Maurice is take to the stage at the Pacific Hotel Sunday afternoon.

Looking for a way to spend a cruisy Sunday arvo?

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films and actors most likely to win accolades at the Oscars.

How to be spooky and sing like a man

Spooky Men's Chorale, looking a little less spooky, on Saturday morning at their masterclass.

A masterclass on how to be a spooky man (or woman).

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

When Only the Best Will Do!

467 Great Marlow Road, Great Marlow 2460

Rural 5 2 4 Price On...

Located less than 15 minutes from the city centre of Grafton is this impressive, no expense spared, Rural property. The grande design sits high above the banks...

Fall in love with Yesterday

36 George Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 FASTRAK

This beautiful 3 bedroom home is quite the treat for an ageless beauty. Low set brick home with Single lock up garage and carport/ entertaining area. This home...

FEDERATION CHARM, MULTIPLE LIVING SPACES AND A HUGE BLOCK

45 Wharf Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 FASTRAK

THIS charming federation home has many a story to tell and we are hoping you could be the next chapter. Boasting high ceilings and living areas upstairs and down ...

Stylish Home, Sought After Address

22 Conrad Close, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 3 Price Reduced...

This bright spacious family home is located in a desirable address, where quality homes surround and just a short walk to the Clarence River and parks. Northerly...

PRICED TO SELL - DON&#39;T HESITATE

7 KANGAROO CREEK ROAD, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 1 2 NEW PRICE...

A luscious and shady garden sets the tone for this beautiful retreat-like property and the same earthy feel continues throughout. Located on the edge of the...

Great Investment Property

129 Fry Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 2 $265,000

Delightful home perfectly positioned within walking distance to Aldi, CBD, schools, sports grounds & Grafton District Services Club. Classic features include...

Perfect Family Home In Great Location

21 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $389,000

This very comfortable family home is spread over one single level and offers a relaxed lifestyle for those who are looking for their new family home. On offer is...

Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom units

15a Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 3 2 1 $327,500

These are exceptional comfortable and spacious units for those wanting a low set and low maintenance home. The feature list is extensive: Including Unit size ...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 $379,000

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

OWNER WANTS TO HEAR FROM YOU - RENT APPRAISED UP TO $275 per week

21 SCHWINGHAMMER STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 NEW PRICE...

IDEAL for a young couple or retiree - this beautiful timber cottage is packed with character and boasts a new kitchen and modern bathroom. Tidy and functional...

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

Historic home 'Fairweather' up for action

Fairweather

Historic property owned for last 35 years up for sale

A piece of Clarence Valley heritage up for grabs

The historic house \"Ravensford\" located at 36 Villiers St in Grafton is currently on the market at McKimms Real Estate.

Take a look inside iconic home 'Ravenford'

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!