CVC approves park DA

THE old Shady Nook caravan park at Palmers Island is set to get much, much bigger with development application for a new caravan park on the same and adjoining lot passing through council.

The development sees a total of 109 short term tourist sites, including 56 cabin sites, 11 van sites with ensuites, 14 van sites without en-suites, 17 drive-through sites and 11 camp sites.

Part 2 and 3 of the proposal concern the upgrade of the intersection of Yamba Rd and Yamba St.

Cr Andrew Baker said he'd seen the DA come to council with a recommendation for refusal in the past, but now the developer had met every recommendation made by the council.

Cr Richie Williamson asked for an amendment to the officer recommendations that the council approve stage 1 of the application but will defer the start of stages 2 and 3 pending agreement on the cost make up of the proposed roundabout on Yamba Rd.

"My issue is with regards to the roundabout... with regards to who is going to fund it,” Cr Williamson said.

Cr Debrah Novak was the only councillor to vote against the DA. She said there were 10 submission objections to the proposal with one objection containing 59 signatures of Palmers Island residents. She also expressed concerns over flooding and the lack of resources to evacuate that many people if there was any danger.

The council moved to approve stage 1 of the application with further discussions with the developer stages about two and three.

The development application was first lodged on July 9, 2015.