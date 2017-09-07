CVC boils over water claims

CLARENCE Valley Council has disputed claims made in an ABC report that Grafton's drinking water is among the five worst areas in NSW.

The ABC report said Clarence Valley's residents were at risk from crypto- sporidium, a parasite that causes gastrointestinal illness.

The report also said Grafton had had 10 boil water alerts since 2006.

Works and civil director Troy Anderson said the claim was incorrect.

"There have been no boil water alerts for Grafton in that time - none,” Mr Anderson said.

"The last time we are aware of where Grafton had a boil water alert was in 1967 when a water main burst during flooding.

"There have been alerts for some areas outside of Grafton, but there have been none since 2013 when re-chlorination started on the Lower Clarence supply.”

Mr Anderson said these were related to stand-alone water supplies that were not connected to the main supply for the Valley.

"One related to the discovery of a live possum in the reservoir at Maclean and another the discovery of a dead snake in the Copmanhurst reservoir.

"These were a number of years ago and in each case (the) council has taken action to prevent similar incidents from recurring,” he said.

"Additional treatment barriers would not have prevented any of the boil water alerts that have occurred as re- contamination occurred after the treatment process.

"We note from NSW Health publications there have been no reported cryptosporidium outbreaks from water supplies anywhere in NSW. However it has been identified as a risk.”

In the council's 2014 water management plan, the the cryptosporidium risk was identified and the council included $2.7m in this year's budget for additional treatment barriers to address the risk.

"(The) council has been completely open about all water quality issues, as it needs to be,” Mr Anderson said.

"People should have no concerns about the quality of the Clarence Valley water supply. "

"We do weekly testing and immediately notify the public of any issues.”

Mr Anderson also noted the ABC article reported the water supply was taken from Clarence River. It is taken from Nymboida River.

NSW Health was contacted for comment but did not respond before deadline.

All drinking water incidents, the reasons for them and the measures put in place are published online at www.riskedge.com.au/inc ident-register